Fun fall festival coming up! Beachtoberfest in Port Aransas

SAN ANTONIO - Port Aransas' Beachtoberfest is a monthlong party you don't want to miss!

Beachtoberfest is right around the corner, starting Sept. 13 with multiple events and activities for all ages.

Throughout September and October, attendees can enjoy 25 events including the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series, Port A Live Music Fest, Jailbreak Beach Obstacle Course Race and the Beach Pumpkin Hustle at Beachtoberfest.

"What makes Beachtoberfest so special is we focus on the five key assets of why people come to Port A: the beach, music, fishing, food, culture and its history," said Jeff Hentz, president and CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series on Sept. 18-21 consists of 30 Texas chefs, six local restaurants, three nightly throwdowns and one grand tasting finale; David Elder, host of SA Live's Elder Eats, will be a judge and moderator.

For music fans, Port Aransas' second annual Port A Live Music Fest on Oct. 4-5, will host 24 bands on 10 stages featuring a dynamic lineup of musicians from across Texas.

Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series sweepstakes

Click here to win two all-night access passes to the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series!

For more information, visit visitportaransas.com | portamusicfest.com or call 361-749-5919.

Sponsored article by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.