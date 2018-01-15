Live rent FREE! Here's how all veterans & active military are eligible to qualify

SAN ANTONIO - If you're active in the military or a veteran, there's a program that can help you and your family live completely rent-free.
Texas Vet and VA Home Loans specialize in helping active military & veterans with their home loan needs.
A lot of veterans don't realize is that with their VA benefits, they can not only just buy a home for themselves to live in, but they can buy a multi-family property.
~ Pat Fitzgerald, Residential Mortgage Loan Officer
Below are examples of multi-family properties that veterans & active military can own as part of their VA benefits.
Duplex
Triplex
4-Plex
"Most people don't think about buying a multi-family property, but the VA guidelines states that a veteran can buy a multi-family property... as long as he or she occupies one of the units as their primary residence," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said this is definitely the time to get on board buying a multi-family property.
You can check out texas-vet-loans.com, or call Pat Fitzgerald directly on his cell at 210-215-4400.
Texas Vet Loans is located at 1000 Central Pkwy North, Suite 265, San Antonio, TX 78232.
Information courtesy: Texas Vet and VA Home Loans
