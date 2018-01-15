Live rent FREE! Here's how all veterans & active military are eligible to qualify

SAN ANTONIO - If you're active in the military or a veteran, there's a program that can help you and your family live completely rent-free.

Say what?

That's AMAZING!

How Do I Live Rent Free?

Texas Vet and VA Home Loans specialize in helping active military & veterans with their home loan needs.

A lot of veterans don't realize is that with their VA benefits, they can not only just buy a home for themselves to live in, but they can buy a multi-family property. ~ Pat Fitzgerald, Residential Mortgage Loan Officer

Below are examples of multi-family properties that veterans & active military can own as part of their VA benefits.

Duplex

Triplex

4-Plex

It's a Win-Win Situation!

Related: Stop dieting & start living this new year! Here's how you can get the body you deserve

"Most people don't think about buying a multi-family property, but the VA guidelines states that a veteran can buy a multi-family property... as long as he or she occupies one of the units as their primary residence," Fitzgerald said.

Now is the time to invest--- Real Estate has gone up 4-6% in a year!

Fitzgerald said this is definitely the time to get on board buying a multi-family property.

Not sure if you qualify?

You can check out texas-vet-loans.com, or call Pat Fitzgerald directly on his cell at 210-215-4400.

Texas Vet Loans is located at 1000 Central Pkwy North, Suite 265, San Antonio, TX 78232.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy: Texas Vet and VA Home Loans

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.