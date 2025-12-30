Dentist arrested on assault, unlawful restraint charges, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A dentist was arrested after allegedly assaulting and restraining a woman on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Pinecrest for a reported assault, where a 21-year-old woman at the door told officers she needed help.

Officers could see several markings on the woman, police said. The woman also told investigators that Eric Tong had assaulted her several times and prevented her from fleeing by restraining her.

Officers located Tong, 34, inside the home and arrested him on the following charges:

Aggravated sexual assault

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Assault on a family/house member impeding breath/circulation

Unlawful restraint

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member

Tong was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, jail records show.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tong’s Texas State Board of Dental Examiners license is still active.

