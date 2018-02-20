Heart disease kills 1/4 women. Are you at risk for heart disease?

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 COMMUNITY partners University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers are teaming up to make sure San Antonio women are aware of the very serious health problem in our city: heart disease.

There will be a Heart Health Phone Bank on Wednesday to help answer any questions people might have.

The scary thing is that 1 in 4 women die from heart disease.

➡ Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States?

Ildiko Agoston, University Health System cardiologist, said, "Heart disease affects all women of all ages."

6 signs that you may be having a heart attack ⬇



Chest pain Nausea Cold sweats Light-headedness Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, back or stomach Shortness of breath





Here's how you can PREVENT heart disease:

Track your blood pressure

Exercise regularly

Eat foods low in fat

Watch your weight

Info about the Heart Health Phone Bank ♥

​​​​​

Medical professionals from University Health System will answer any questions you may have about your heart health.

The phone bank will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 7 p.m.

You can call the Heart Health Phone Bank at 210-351-1363 for more information.

University Health System

University Health System is at 4502 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229.

To book an appointment at University Health System, you can visit universityhealthsystem.com/services/cardiovascular or call 210-644-3278.

