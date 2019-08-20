Tips to beat the summer heat

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas sun can be a lot of fun, but it can also be dangerous, especially for seniors.

Dr. Ambur Brown recently joined the Gonzaba Medical Group team as its newest primary care physician.

"I was looking for a primary care practice that had the extra resources that are needed to take good care of our seniors, and Gonzaba Medical Group very much offered that to me," Brown said.

Gonzaba Medical Group offers services in primary care, specialty care, urgent care, rehabilitation, physical therapy and managed care.

Tips to beat the heat

While outside, drink water every 15 minutes

Wear loose, light clothing

Exercise in the morning or in a cool environment

Wear a hat outside

