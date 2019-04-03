Viva Health, Viva Fiesta! Healthy snacks for Fiesta, infused water recipe

SAN ANTONIO - National Public Health Week is underway and as we get ready for Fiesta, Metro Health has some tips on how to eat healthy during the city-wide celebration.

Metro Health's nutrition education campaign Viva Health! encourages the adoption of healthy eating habits for families and individuals.

"I know people cringe when they hear healthy and Fiesta, but we have some really refreshing and innovative ideas to embrace some healthy habits during Fiesta," said Arisa Larios, registered dietitian at Metro Health.

Infused water recipe

Add 1 cup of fruit or veggies to 4 cups of water

Let mixture sit overnight in the refrigerator.

Serve on ice.

Tips to eat and drink healthy from Metro Health

Half of your plate should have fruits and veggies, every meal, every day.

For portion control, use a smaller plate.

Drink water, not sugary drinks.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/vivahealth or call 210-207-5263.

