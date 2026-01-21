New affordable housing project near downtown aims to provide stability, transit access

City officials and partners, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Four25 San Pedro Apartments, an affordable housing project with a focus on helping people exiting homelessness.

SAN ANTONIO – A new affordable housing project with a focus on helping people exiting homelessness opened near downtown San Antonio this week.

Four25 San Pedro Apartments is the final affordable housing project supported by the 2017-2022 Neighborhood Improvements Bond, a city news release said. The project broke ground in August 2024.

City officials and partners Franklin Development, the San Antonio Housing Trust and SAMMinistries were on-site Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting.

The apartment’s website lists eight floor plans to choose from, with rents ranging from $575 - $1,419.

The property sits on a parcel of land just north of West Euclid Avenue. A 2023 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing estimates the project cost to be $16.8 million.

“Four25 is a testament to when public and private partnerships prioritize the well-being of San Antonians,” said Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

Four25 San Pedro Apartments offers 80 affordable homes available for rent to families earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income, which represents an annual income of about $52,500 or less for a family of three.

Of the 80 units, 25 are designated for individuals or families who are exiting homelessness, according to the release. On-site support services will also be available to help residents remain housed.

“This project is exactly what affordable housing should look like: close to quality schools, near the heart of our city, and well-connected to public transit,” District 1 Councilmember Dr. Sukh Kaur said.

An Interior of one of the apartments at Four25 San Pedro, a new affordable housing complex that opened Tuesday near downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

Proximity to transit is a key feature of the housing complex, as the VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority’s San Pedro Center is blocks from the property.

And, in several years, Four25 San Pedro could reap transit benefits provided by VIA’s forthcoming Green Line advanced rapid transit line, which would travel down much of San Pedro Avenue from the airport.

“Affordable housing creates stability, and transit provides mobility,” said Jon Gary Herrera, president & CEO of VIA Metropolitan Transit. “The combination of those two elements opens new doors to opportunity for our community. Our community envisioned robust rapid transit, and we’re excited to be delivering on that.

Meanwhile, SAMMinistries will be handling much of the on-site support services. President and CEO Nikisha J. Baker said the project was a “much-needed step forward in creating affordable, transit-oriented housing in San Antonio.”

“SAMMinistries is proud to be offering on-site services that will support residents in maintaining housing stability,” she said.

In May 2017, San Antonio voters approved $850 million for the 2017-2022 Bond Program. Of that figure, $20 million was allocated to the Neighborhood Improvements Bond, leading to the creation of 850 homes, according to the release.

“The 2017 Neighborhood Improvements Bond laid the foundation for investing in our backyards and neighborhoods,” said Veronica Garcia, director for the City’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department.

