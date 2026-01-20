Help options for San Antonio, Bexar County residents at risk of eviction

SAN ANTONIO – Many people in San Antonio and Bexar County are sharing their financial struggles following a KSAT story about a man facing eviction.

Viewers commented on that story, saying they could relate.

“There are a lot of people who need help and are one paycheck away from being homeless,” one viewer said.

Another wrote, “I’m literally in the same boat. My car recently got repoed; it was either rent or car payment. I chose rent. It’s just me and my son, as a single mother.”

A third commented, “A struggling family with no transportation, who would have guessed? SA is actively moving low-income housing out of the city to the county.”

Though funding for nonprofit assistance programs seems stretched, many agencies offer specific programs for eviction prevention and assistance.

KSAT has compiled the following list of resources:

Catholic Charities

210-226-6178

Crisis Intervention Program

Emergency Financial Assistance: Utility help only

Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM)

210-223-4099

Financial assistance for medical prescriptions or utilities, if funds are available

City of San Antonio Rental Assistance Program

Call 311 or 210-207-6000

Households can receive up to three consecutive months of rent and utility assistance (past, current and future).

Maximum assistance: $3,500 for rental assistance and $1,500 for utility assistance.

Eligibility guidelines are available online

Eviction prevention education is available here

CPS Energy

210-353-2222

Payment and Assistance Program

Housing Authority of Bexar County

210-225-0071

ANYONE WHO QUALIFIES: Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV), often referred to as Section 8, is a federal program that helps low-income families, elderly persons, veterans, and disabled individuals afford housing.

DISABLED RESIDENTS: The Mainstream Voucher Program is a federal program that provides rental assistance to non-elderly individuals with disabilities who are transitioning from homelessness or institutional settings, or who are at risk of these situations.

VETERAN RESIDENTS: Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing (VASH) program combines HCV rental assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

FAMILIES IN SECTION 8: The Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program is a voluntary, five-year program that helps families in public housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs increase their income and achieve financial independence.

FOSTER YOUTH: The Foster Youth Independence (FYI) initiative provides Housing Choice Voucher assistance to Public Housing Agencies in partnership with Public Child Welfare Agencies.

SAWS Project Agua

210-233-2273

Utility assistance

United Way

Call 211 or 877-541-7905

Connects callers to a list of different partner organizations

People can call 211 anytime, 24/7, to get help with resources.

Read more stories on how KSAT is helping in the community: