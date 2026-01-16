Safety improvements coming to Southwest Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Ricki Trevino lives on the Southwest Side with her husband and children, but is worried about her family’s safety when walking in the neighborhood.

Trevino said speeding on Brook Valley is a major concern, especially because there are no lights or road markings to indicate that a crosswalk is located there.

“They zoom right through here in the mornings,” Trevino said. “They don’t see us because there’s no lights right there.”

Trevino has a visual impairment and uses a cane to assist her getting around, including walking the neighborhood and walking her children to the bus stop.

Currently, Trevino crosses the road when she does not hear cars passing by. But if she hears a car while she is walking in the street, she stops and hopes they don’t hit her.

Trevino reached out in August to her city councilmember, District 4 representative Edward Muniga, but after feeling like she was not getting any answers, she asked KSAT for help.

KSAT has reported on speeding on the Southwest Side multiple times in the last year, and reached out to Muniga’s office to help get some answers for residents.

Muniga said that Trevino helped get the local school district to move her student’s bus stop moved. But Trevino said the crosswalk remains dangerous.

Trevino said she wants a “hot crossing,” which has a signal to notify drivers to stop for pedestrians when they press a button.

“My team started to work and engage with Public Works right away to find some sort of solution,” Mungia said. “We are trying to get a hot crossing on that street... it’ll let someone know, even if their vision is impaired, when that has been activated with the lights on to stop traffic and allow someone to cross safely.”

Mungia said he expects this to be completed as early as in a few weeks or in a couple of months, at the latest.

“Public Works does understand the urgency of the situation, and as soon as it was brought up to me today, we started looking at what’s been going on and what has happened,” Mungia said, “and we hope to have a resolution very soon.”

Read more stories about speeding on the Southwest Side: