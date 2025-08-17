Two dead after high-speed crash near Interstate 35 on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed after being involved in a “high-speed” collision on the Southwest Side, San Antonio Police said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Fischer Road, just east of Interstate 35.

A man in a black Ford Mustang sports car was driving west at a high-rate speed towards Interstate 35 and lost control, police said, before losing control and crashing into a silver Ford Fusion sedan.

Police said the Mustang likely lost control due to the high speed at which he was driving.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene before emergency services could help them out of the cars, the department said.

There was one passenger in each vehicle, police said, and both were badly injured and taken to local hospitals.

Both sides of Fischer Road are closed, and police asked people to avoid the scene for a couple hours as the scene is investigated.

The department said there is no crime element at the moment, but it is subject to change.

