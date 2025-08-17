Skip to main content
Local News

Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North Side crash, police say

SAPD: Woman lost control of vehicle, struck concrete barrier before colliding with another car

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Interstate 10 West northbound, near Pasadena and Santa Anna streets. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Interstate 10 West northbound, near Pasadena and Santa Anna streets.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, multiple witnesses said the woman lost control of her Chevrolet Impala, striking a concrete barrier and colliding with a Toyota Corolla.

Both vehicles were disabled, which caused traffic to stall along the highway, police said.

First responders evaluated the occupants of the Corolla at the scene and cleared them with minor injuries, SAPD said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

