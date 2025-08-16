BCSO searching for driver, vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. along the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 181 South near Adkins-Elmendorf Road in southeast Bexar County.

BCSO said a person was reportedly crossing the road when a red Jeep Wrangler fatally struck them. The driver did not stop to render aid and fled the scene.

The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and later died.

The sheriff’s office said the Jeep, a 2007-2017 model, likely has significant front-end damage on the driver’s side and is missing the black fender on that side.

It’s unclear whether the Jeep is a two-door or four-door model.

Anyone with any information on the driver, the vehicle or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

