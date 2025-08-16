Investigation underway after body found on West Side, SAPD says

The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dorris Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found on the West Side.

The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dorris Street.

The person has not been identified, but police at the scene said it is believed to be a man in his 30s.

Earlier Saturday, just after 3 a.m., SAPD was dispatched to a separate call for a drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, approximately 0.1 miles from where the man was found.

Police said in a preliminary report that two people, a 58-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if that shooting is related to the body found on Dorris Street.

Additional information was not immediately available.

KSAT has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

