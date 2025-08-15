ICE, HSI arrest man for trafficking firearms to Mexico, affidavit says

Graphic showing images of guns intended to be sold in Mexico in front of the intersection of Tacoma Avenue and Cantrell Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested earlier this week by immigration officers after selling firearms intended to be sold in Mexico, according to an arrest affidavit.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Heriberto Monsivais Lopez, also known as Erik Lopez, after he allegedly attempted to sell firearms intended for trafficking to Mexico, along with what authorities believe was cocaine.

ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations conducted the arrest of Lopez, a Mexican citizen.

On Aug. 13, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance at a home in the 800 block of Drury Lane, where Lopez was seen selling two firearms and 28.93 grams of what authorities believe was cocaine, the affidavit states.

The firearms seized included a Palmetto State Armory Micro Dagger pistol, caliber 9mm, and a Ruger Model EC9s pistol, caliber 9mm, the affidavit states. Both firearms were manufactured outside Texas, indicating they had moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Lopez was arrested without incident and was transported to the HSI office in San Antonio for processing.

According to the affidavit, Lopez was previously removed from the U.S. on or about March 14, 2019, in Laredo, Texas, and there was no indication he applied for or received legal permission to re-enter the country.

The affidavit states possible penalties for Lopez include up to 15 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

