Texas-Mexico mafia leader from San Antonio sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas-Mexico mafia leader from San Antonio was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

David Botello, 54, nicknamed “Torito,” “Bully” and “Bully-Man,” was arrested by San Antonio police officers around July 28, 2020, amid a traffic stop after he was caught driving without a license, court documents show.

Botello was also found with 150 grams of methamphetamine, nine new cellphones and hundreds of dollars in cash, the release stated. An investigation revealed that he was working with other members of the Texas-Mexican mafia to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

The release stated that Botello was charged with three counts of a 14-count indictment on April 21, 2021, that included 11 co-defendants. Along with two meth related offenses, he was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Botello had been previously convicted of murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, the release stated.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, 2024, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

At least 10 law enforcement agencies investigated the case, including the San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI and the DEA.

