Man wanted in connection with double murder outside North Side bar, SAPD says

Samuel Adrian Barron is wanted for capital murder of multiple persons.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection with a double murder outside a North Side bar.

Samuel Adrian Barron, 28, is wanted for capital murder, police said in a social media post on Thursday. He’s believed to have fled to Mexico hours after the shooting.

Barron is accused of fatally shooting Carlos Claros, 31, and Guillermo Serrano Jr., 45, on June 8 outside LUNA Live Music Bar, located at 6740 San Pedro Avenue, SAPD said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that both Claros and Serrano died from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.

Police initially said a fight broke out in the bar’s parking lot between a group of women, Claros and Serrano. SAPD alleged that Claros and Serrano shot each other.

However, a preliminary report later said the shooter fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with new information on Barron’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

