SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips to identify 3 men in connection with West Side murder

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public to identify three men involved in a murder on the West Side.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on July 16 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Potosi Street, not far from the intersection of South Laredo Street and South Zarzamora Street.

The victim, who the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified as 34-year-old Raul Zuniga, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to San Antonio police.

The medical examiner’s office told KSAT that Zuniga’s death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses told SAPD that the three men and Zuniga were involved in a physical altercation, which escalated to Zuniga being shot in the torso area, police said.

A preliminary report from SAPD stated that the three men fled from the scene on foot after the shooting. It’s unclear if they were armed or what specifically prompted the altercation.

However, police initially said that the fight started inside a nearby apartment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

The Crime Stoppers website is another place where tips can be submitted.

