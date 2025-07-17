Man shot, killed after altercation at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after a man was shot and killed after during an altercation at a West Side apartment complex on the evening of Wednesday, July 16.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after an altercation turned deadly at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Potosi Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

After a fight inside the apartment made its way outside, a shot was fired at the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s.

Three people fled from the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.

It is not immediately clear who fired or how many were armed.

EMS officials pronounced the man dead when they arrived.

SAPD detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

