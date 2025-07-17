ME’s office identifies driver killed in accident, vehicle fire in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver killed after a crash causing a vehicle fire in west Bexar County earlier this week has been identified.

Michael Anthony Cassias, 50, died from blunt force injuries due to an accident, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Marbach Road, shutting down the highway in the area.

According to BCSO, a vehicle attempted to pass a Toyota 4Runner when the driver of the Toyota accelerated and went around the other vehicle.

As the Toyota attempted to re-enter the lane, the driver collided with the other vehicle, pushing both vehicles into the median, BCSO said.

The Toyota then collided with an overpass concrete pillar and caught on fire, BCSO said. Fire crews arrived and attempted to extract Cassias. He was found “unresponsive” and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the other driver was injured.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation told KSAT that they were at the scene because a vehicle had struck an overhead sign.

Additional information was not immediately available.

