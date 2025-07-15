Man shot in face during road rage shooting on Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the face during a road rage incident on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of westbound Highway 90, just past Hunt Lane, around 6:40 a.m. for reports of the shooting.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was reportedly recording the incident just before the alleged suspect shot at this vehicle multiple times, an officer at the scene said.

The victim was walking around when officers arrived, police said.

SAPD said the victim was hit once in the face. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition due to the head injury, according to the officers.

The suspect fled from the scene. SAPD did not indicate specifics for the vehicle’s make and model.

SAPD is not certain where the incident began.

