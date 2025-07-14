Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD hold perp walk for suspect connected to SE Side double murder

Man and woman shot, killed in the parking lot of a Southeast Side H-E-B on Sunday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Perp Walk SAPD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police will hold a perp walk Monday for a suspect arrested in connection with a double murder over the weekend.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 9:50 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

Two adults — a man and woman, believed to be in their 30s and 40s, respectively — were meeting someone in the parking lot of an H-E-B in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

At some point, an altercation took place and the pair were shot and killed.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...