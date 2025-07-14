SAPD hold perp walk for suspect connected to SE Side double murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police will hold a perp walk Monday for a suspect arrested in connection with a double murder over the weekend.

Two adults — a man and woman, believed to be in their 30s and 40s, respectively — were meeting someone in the parking lot of an H-E-B in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

At some point, an altercation took place and the pair were shot and killed.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

