2 dead in shooting in parking lot of Southeast Side H-E-B, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in the parking lot of a Southeast Side H-E-B, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said the man and woman, believed to be in their 30s and 40s, respectively, were meeting someone in the parking lot.

At some point, an altercation took place and the pair were shot and killed. A suspect fled the scene in a white SUV, police said.

SAPD detectives are investigating.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the name and age of the victims.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.