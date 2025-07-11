‘I won’t miss’: San Antonio man arrested for allegedly threatening President Trump in Facebook post

San Antonio police arrested Robert Herrera after he allegedly posted a threat against President Donald Trump on Facebook ahead of his visit to the Texas Hill Country.

Robert Herrera, 52, commented on a San Antonio news outlet’s Facebook post on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

“I won’t miss,” Herrera wrote, along with a picture of President Trump surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a DOJ news release.

A separate Facebook user responded to Herrera, which said, “You won’t get the chance to, I promise,” the news released stated.

“I’ll just come for you,” Herrera allegedly replied with an attached a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines.

Herrera was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two charges, according to jail records: making a terroristic threat against a public figure (a federal charge).

If convicted, Herrera would face up to five years in prison. A federal court judge would then determine Herrera’s sentencing.

Herrera was also booked on a possession of a controlled substance charge, which is considered a second-degree felony.

The U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and San Antonio Police Department are currently investigating the case with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“SAPD remains committed to working alongside our federal partners to ensure that threats of violence are taken seriously and addressed quickly,” SAPD Chief William McManus said in the news release. “I want to commend the individual who reported the threatened violence against POTUS. Law enforcement cannot do this job without the assistance of our community.”

“We take all threats to human life with the utmost seriousness, and we urge others to do the same,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office.

According to Bexar County court records, Herrera’s combined on both charges stands at $270,000.

