Medical examiner’s office identifies man shot, killed at Northeast Side apartment complex

San Antonio police respond to a deadly shooting on July 5, 2025, in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex last weekend.

The office said Israel Uriegas, 38, died of at least one gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.

According to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report, Uriegas was sitting in a vehicle with a woman at the apartment early on July 5 in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

Officers said a suspect attempted to open one of the vehicle’s doors before they opened fire on Uriegas. The victim was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead between two vehicles at the scene, SAPD said in its report.

The woman told police that the suspect fled the crime scene in an unknown direction.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release sent to reporters, the department and Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that would lead to an arrest in this case.

The Wednesday afternoon update also described Uriegas’ death as a “capital murder” case.

Anyone with tips related to the murder are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

In its Saturday preliminary report, SAPD said its investigation remained ongoing.

