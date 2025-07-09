Skip to main content
Local News

Woman dead, man shot in foot in Northeast Side apartment, police say

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress, but the department said the woman was not shot

San Antonio police badge (San Antonio police badge)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after an altercation at a Northeast Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress Tuesday evening in the 3300 block of Oakwell Court, just south of Loop 410.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot and the 43-year-old woman dead inside an apartment.

The department said it determined the woman was not shot. The cause of her death remains unknown.

SAPD identifies the man as a suspect in a preliminary report for the incident; however, his name and possible charges were not included.

Details around the altercation were not immediately known.

