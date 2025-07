San Antonio police working the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio on the night of Sunday, July 13.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle attempting to cross Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Camaron Street.

According to SAPD, the man was hit by one vehicle and then run over by a second. The first vehicle fled from the scene, while the second driver stayed to render aid, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately indicate if the man was killed by the first or second vehicle.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

