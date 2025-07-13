Man injured in drive-by shooting east of downtown, San Antonio police say

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting just east of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting just east of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight on Sunday near a bar in the 500 block of Live Oak Street, not far from Nolan Street.

Police said a 32-year-old man was found in the parking lot across the street from the bar with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe an unknown vehicle drove by and shot the man in the parking lot before fleeing the scene, police said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

