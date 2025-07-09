BCSO releases bodycam footage of deputy shooting suspect multiple times amid chase

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage on Tuesday of a deputy shooting at a suspect multiple times amid a stolen vehicle chase.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 21 in the 7600 block of Dove Drive towards southeast Bexar County.

BCSO deputy Angel Ornelas attempted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle and later shot Joshua Ryan Garcia, 34, at least three times, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Joshua Ryan Garcia has a “lengthy” criminal history with multiple outstanding arrest warrants. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the traffic stop was initiated near U.S. Highway 181 and Dove Drive after Ornelas’ automatic license plate reader alerted him to a stolen vehicle.

BCSO said that Garcia led Ornelas on a pursuit after he failed to stop his vehicle. Garcia ran multiple stop signs and nearly crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia then drove down a residential dirt road at the intersection of Dove Drive and Aleta Avenue until he came to a dead end.

According to BCSO, Garcia then performed a U-turn in an attempt to evade Ornelas.

Ornelas exited his patrol vehicle and moved to the passenger side when Garcia appeared to drive in his direction, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said that Ornelas then fired gunshots, striking Garcia and his vehicle.

Garcia ultimately crashed his vehicle into a tree and came to a stop. According to BCSO, Ornelas demanded that Garcia and the female passenger exit.

Afterward, Garcia was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment, BCSO said.

The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

Garcia was released from the hospital on the same night. BCSO stated that he was taken to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center to be booked on several felony offenses and outstanding out-of-county warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Ornelas was officially hired in December 2023 and began patrolling in January 2024.

BCSO stated that Ornelas has since been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: