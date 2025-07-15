Pedestrian killed in North Side crash, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Hildebrand Avenue and Blanco Road.

Recommended Videos

A man driving a gray Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound through the intersection “when the pedestrian failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” police said.

“The pedestrian crossed against a don’t walk signal at the time of the collision,” police said.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was cooperative with the investigation, and there were no criminal elements to the crash, police said.

Read also: