SAN ANTONIO – A man’s body was found on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

A passerby called police and said they saw the body on the highway near San Francisco around 12:45 a.m.

Officers found the man’s body but did not immediately indicate how he died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

