Driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, BCSO says

A driver sustained serious bodily injury after a two-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Marbach Road, shutting down the highway in the area.

Deputies arrived and found two vehicles were involved. Fire crews had to put out a Toyota 4Runner that was on fire, BCSO said in a preliminary report.

A person in the Toyota was reported to be unresponsive with serious bodily injury, according to BCSO. The severity of their injuries is not apparent.

The report indicated that the Toyota struck an overhead highway sign. A second vehicle was found in the grass median between the north and southbound lanes.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene due to the vehicle striking an overhead sign, affecting its integrity, they said in a phone call to KSAT.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.