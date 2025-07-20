Man fatally shot during altercation at West Side apartment complex identified, ME’s office says

San Antonio police investigating after a man was shot and killed after during an altercation at a West Side apartment complex on the evening of Wednesday, July 16.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot during an altercation at a West Side apartment complex has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Raul Zuniga, 34, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a complex in the 1900 block of Potosi Street.

Witnesses reported seeing two to three men “having a physical altercation” just before Zuniga was shot in the back, according to a preliminary police report.

Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people involved fled from the scene after the shooting and have not been apprehended, the report said.

It is unclear what prompted the altercation. Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: