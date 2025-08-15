2 arrested, 2 suspects at large in $20,000 Pleasanton athletics store theft, police say

The exterior of the Hibbett Sports store in Pleasanton, Texas. Police said four people stole nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

PLEASANTON – Four people allegedly stole nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from an athletic apparel store, the Pleasanton Police Department said in a news release.

Two men have been arrested and two suspects remain at large, the department said, after allegedly stealing from the Hibbett Sports.

Recommended Videos

Police said they responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to an alarm activation at the 2000 block of West Oaklawn Road.

The department said it found the store’s back panels cut open, where suspects allegedly entered and stole $20,000 worth of merchandise.

A hole cut in the wall panel of a Hibbett Sports store in Pleasanton, Texas. Police said four people allegedly used the hole to steal nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Pleasanton Police Department)

Police identified the suspects’ vehicles as a white van and a dark-colored sedan.

The white van was located at a Houston residence, according to a release. Authorities attempted to execute a search warrant, which resulted in a standoff.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody and booked into Harris County jail. Two others remain at large with active warrants.

The Pleasanton Police Department continues to search for the remaining suspects, who have been identified.