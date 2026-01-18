Bexar County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, Judge says

KSAT 12 Reporter Zaria Oates speaks with far West Side resident Trey Meyer at his home on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Financial assistance is being provided to a far West Side resident whose family was at risk of eviction after county leadership saw his story on KSAT’s website.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said he was able to secure assistance for resident Trey Meyer through contracts with local philanthropies, after his office was made aware of the situation through KSAT’s reporting.

Meyer was facing eviction after encountering two emergencies that set his family back thousands of dollars.

In a story that aired Friday night on KSAT, Meyer told reporter Zaria Oates that many housing assistance options in the San Antonio area were limited to those who live within city limits.

Meyer said his family had to come up with $2,322 in back rent by 5 p.m. Tuesday or face eviction.

In less than 24 hours after the story aired, more than $3,500 was raised to assist his family.

The story’s impact was not limited to Meyer’s family, however.

Sakai said he has also directed the county to expedite the implementation of its $500,000 Housing Stability Program, which was approved last month.

When KSAT reported about the program Friday night, neither the county nor its distributor, Catholic Charities San Antonio, was able to give a public timeline for when those funds would become available.

“While this program is still in the process of being implemented, our commitment to helping families stay housed is immediate and ongoing,” Judge Sakai said in a statement. “We will continue to move with urgency, accountability, and compassion to ensure these resources reach the people who need them.”

Meyer still faces about $4,000 in car repairs before he can return to work.

Living on the far West Side, public transit options are very limited, making Meyer’s car a necessity not just for work, but also for everyday life.

If you need assistance, including securing housing, food or transportation, you can visit Bexar County’s Community Assistance Resource website.

