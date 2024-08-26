Community leaders break ground on affordable housing project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Community leaders broke ground Monday on an affordable housing project near downtown San Antonio.

Four25 San Pedro Apartments will have 80 units available to rent for individuals or families earning at or below 60% of the area median income, which amounts to an annual income of about $47,800 or less for a family of three.

Of the 80 units, 25 will be designated for individuals or families who have experienced homelessness for a year or more, a news release said.

SAMMinistries will provide supportive services for those residents, including connections to services that support improving mental and physical health through on-site clinics.

Additional supportive services for all tenants residing at the apartment include a food pantry, bi-monthly arts, crafts and recreational activities, income tax preparation, the release said.

The apartment complex, located in the 400 block of San Pedro Avenue, is the final affordable housing project supported by the 2017 Neighborhoods Improvements Bond.