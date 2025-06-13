WATCH LIVE: VIA to break ground on Rapid Green Line

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for the VIA Rapid Green Line on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday at the Roosevelt Park Clubhouse. Programming will begin at 10:30 a.m.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Key speakers at the event will include VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The planned 10.35-mile corridor is designed to improve transportation access to an estimated 54,000 residents and 108,000 jobs within the route, which travels from the San Antonio International Airport south to the Missions.

