Habitat for Humanity San Antonio celebrates 50 years, new housing development on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Habitat for Humanity San Antonio is celebrating its 50th anniversary and a forthcoming housing development on the East Side.

As Bexar County continues to grow, so does the demand for housing. However, rising costs across the board raise concerns around affordability.

San Antonio’s chapter was founded in 1976.

During KSAT’s GMSA@9 on Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity San Antonio Chief Development Officer Stephanie Wiese discussed how the group is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a project that will soon break ground.

“Pope Leo Village is one of he first ways we’re going to be celebrating that,” Weise told KSAT anchors Stephanie Serna and RJ Marquez.

Pope Leo Village, named after the sitting pope, is a 22-home development located in San Antonio’s Denver Heights neighborhood.

Weise said construction would begin “in a couple of weeks,” with work happening through June. Homes will be available to low-income families through Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program with 0% interest mortgages, the group’s website said.

For more information on Pope Leo Village, click here.