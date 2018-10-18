Texas Chihuahua Rescue - ADOPT TODAY

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Chihuahua Rescue

The Texas Chihuahua Rescue (TXCR) is dedicated to help little dogs live big dreams. They save over 100 Chihuahuas each month. Last year, they saved 759 dogs!

How do they do this? With help from people like you! There are three things that you can do to help these adorable dogs find a forever home and save lives.

You can either foster an animal by taking them into your home temporarily, give a monetary donation or even buy some cute Chihuahua items to help provide medical care for the dogs -- or volunteer your time.

If you want your newsfeed to be filled with cute dogs (and who doesn't?) or you want to keep up with TXCR, you can follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Interested in giving one of these Chihuahuas a home? Well you can see all of the dogs featured on SA Live and many more by visiting their website. TXCR is always looking for families to adopt these adorable pups!

Texas Chihuahua Rescue is comprised of passionate individuals, dedicated to saving the lives of the second most euthanized dog breed in Texas.

