SAN ANTONIO - Courtney Rich of Cake by Courtney gives Mike and Jen a lesson on how to decorate fancy cakes ahead of her March 25 class in San Antonio.

Rich is a self-taught baker, obsessed with cake. Her goal is to inspire people to give scratch baking a try.

While Rich's Texas classes are sold out this time around, you might be able to sign up for a future class and subscribe to her cake club on her website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.