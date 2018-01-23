Top 10 Valentine's Day Restaurants in San Antonio 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to wine and dine your sweetheart for Valentine's Day with my top picks for your romantic evening.

10 - Jazz, TX

312 Pearl Parkway, Bld. #6 Suite #6001, San Antonio, TX 78215

Jazz, TX has an engaging atmosphere with live jazz music and killer creations from the kitchen. Wow your Valentine and snap your fingers at this popping pearl hot spot.

9- Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258

Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse is a fast-paced, electric dining experience with one of the best steak selections in town. Your Valentine will be blown away by their active service, wine selection, and the salad bar - I mean - have you seen the salad bar?

8 - Boudro's

421 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Take your Valentine to Boudro's and be prepared to wow them with a meal on the river. Boudro's has an option to have a private dining experience under the stars on a barge while surrounding yourself with San Antonio culture. So go ahead, make everyone else on the River Walk jealous!

7 - The Melting Pot

14855 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Does your Valentine love cheese? I mean, really love cheese? Then there is no better place to take them then the melting pot. This romantic spot offers boiling cauldrons of cheese, broth, and chocolate that you get to dip your food in - how fun!

6 - Range

125 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Jason Dady’s new restaurant is ready to make your special evening one you’ll never forget - because the steak was just that good. Range offers a romantic view of the River Walk with second story seating and did I mention delicious steaks?

5 - Oak Valley Vineyards Texas Bistro

27315 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266

Just outside of San Antonio is a romantic vineyard just waiting to create new memories for you and your Valentine. No, I’m not talking about Fredericksburg, I’m talking about the private dining experience that is the Oak Valley Vineyards Texas Bistro. Want to win over your Valentine? How about a private dinner for two in the middle of a vineyard under the stars?

4 - Biga on the Banks

203 S St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78205

The River Walk has excellent restaurants, but few compare to the deliciousness that is Biga on the Banks. This new American-style restaurant has all of the essential Valentine’s Day amenities - sights, sounds, great food, and impressiveness - all that but at a level you expect from an iconic San Antonio eatery.

3 - Silo Elevated Cuisine and Bar

434 North Loop 1604 West in San Antonio

Elevate your evening to the next level - literally. Silo elevated cuisine has a downstairs bar that feels like an upscale nightclub while you wait - and an elegant dining room upstairs that feels like you’re going to see someone famous. The food is superb, and the view is unique - and you get the option to have cucumber in your water - how fancy!

2 - Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

15900 La Cantera Pkwy #22200, San Antonio, TX 78256

Drive your Valentine to La Cantera for a night they won't forget. Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is a private dining experience unlike anything else in San Antonio with a premier menu offering premium cuts of steak and a wine menu that will impress even the snootiest of wine connoisseurs. Impress your date with this gem, and afterward, you get to go shopping - how convenient!

1 - Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood

219 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When you say fancy steakhouse in San Antonio, everyone thinks of one place - Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood. Let your Valentine know how special they are with an evening at one of the most iconic steakhouses in South Texas.

All ten of these restaurants are perfect for your special night out - just make sure to make your reservations now or else you might miss out!

