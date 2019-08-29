Want a painting of your dog? This local artist will be happy to help!

SAN ANTONIO - E.C. Kanko loves animals so much, she's made a career out of painting them! Check out her glamour-shot style masterpiece of Fiona's pups in the video above.

Kanko is a San Antonio-based artist who specializes in digital and acrylic painting. She likes to paint pet portraits, pop culture, fashion and Japanese style art.

If you're interested in having her paint your pet, send her a message on Facebook and be sure to follow her on Instagram.

