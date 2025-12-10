Bexar Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases new information on 4-year-old killed on Northwest Side Josiah Cabral died of a gunshot wound to his chest San Antonio police responded to a Northwest Side home where 4-year-old Josiah Cabral was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office provided an update on the death of a 4-year-old child earlier this week.
San Antonio police were dispatched on a shooting call at a home at approximately 3 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek.
According to SAPD Chief William McManus, officers arrived and found the father of the child administering aid to the boy, later identified as Josiah Cabral.
Cabral was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday told KSAT that Cabral died of a gunshot wound to his chest. The boy’s manner of death remains under investigation.
McManus said on Monday that Cabral’s parents were detained but not charged with any crime.
An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday morning that neither parent has been charged in connection with Cabral’s death.
On Tuesday, a
Northside ISD spokesperson confirmed that Cabral was a student at Henry Steubing Elementary School. More related coverage of this story on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month ▶ 0:36 Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case ▶ 1:01 Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups ▶ 1:43 San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages ▶ 0:57 Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! ▶ 1:26 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! Plane crashes into car on Florida highway ▶ 0:35 Plane crashes into car on Florida highway Missing dog returned home after 5 years ▶ 1:01 Missing dog returned home after 5 years Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois ▶ 0:23 Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:27 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to Previous photo Next photo