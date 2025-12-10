Bexar Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases new information on 4-year-old killed on Northwest Side

San Antonio police responded to a Northwest Side home where 4-year-old Josiah Cabral was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office provided an update on the death of a 4-year-old child earlier this week.

San Antonio police were dispatched on a shooting call at a home at approximately 3 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, officers arrived and found the father of the child administering aid to the boy, later identified as Josiah Cabral.

Cabral was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday told KSAT that Cabral died of a gunshot wound to his chest. The boy’s manner of death remains under investigation.

McManus said on Monday that Cabral’s parents were detained but not charged with any crime.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday morning that neither parent has been charged in connection with Cabral’s death.

On Tuesday, a Northside ISD spokesperson confirmed that Cabral was a student at Henry Steubing Elementary School.

