Local News

4-year-old dies after shooting at Northwest Side home; Parents detained, SAPD chief says

McManus: The mother, father and child were the only people in the house when the shooting happened

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old boy has died after a shooting at a Northwest Side home, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Monday.

Officers responded to the home around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek. McManus said police received two calls — one from inside the home and one from outside the home — both reporting a gunshot.

The father was rendering first aid to the boy when officers arrived, McManus said. The 4-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watch McManus’ update in the video player below:

The mother, father and child were the only people in the house when the shooting occurred. McManus said a handgun was involved, but additional details were unclear.

The father, who is in his 50s, and the mother, who is in her 40s, were both detained at the scene, McManus said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

