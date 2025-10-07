This San Antonio-area band was just voted the best in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the winners in SA Picks 2025.

INOHA is the winner of this year’s SA Picks category for best local band/artist in the San Antonio area.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in that category:

Carbonlily

Piñata Protest

Pug Johnson

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

