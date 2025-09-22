These San Antonio-area businesses were voted the best in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

Best burger? Best antique shop? Favorite museum? Scroll down to see the winners.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

KSAT Insider More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Here are the winners for this year’s SA Picks:

Arts & Entertainment

Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Art Gallery: Witte Museum

Family Entertainment: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Local Band/Artist: INOHA

Movie Theater: Santikos

Museum: Witte Museum

Automotive

Auto Detailing: The Wash Tub

Auto Parts: AutoZone

Auto Repair/Body Shop: 2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories

Car Wash: The Wash Tub

Dealership: Ancira

Tires: Discount Tire

Beauty

Barber: JFADEZ

Barbershop: JFADEZ

Hair Salon: The Colour Lounge

Hair Stylist: Nichole Childs

Massage/Spa: Massage Heights

Nail Salon: Goddess Nails

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing: Twisted Tattoo Angel

Waxing/Threading: Diamond Wax Bar

Fashion

Alterations/Tailor: Dutch Boy Cleaners

Children’s Clothing: The Children’s Place

Dry Cleaners: Dutch Boy Cleaners

Jewelry: James Avery

Men’s Clothing: Dillard’s

Thrift/Resale: Texas Thrift

Women’s Clothing: Dillard’s

Fitness

Cheer/Gymnastics: Spirit Athletics Gems

Dance Studio: TJ’s Dance Factory - Helotes

Gym: The Program

Martial Arts: Club Wolf Pack

Personal Trainer: Chris Buckley - Certified Personal Trainer

Physical Therapy: Chris Buckley - Certified Personal Trainer

Yoga Studio: Crunch Fitness

Zumba: Gold’s Gym

Food

American: Good Time Charlie’s

Asian: Golden Wok

Bakery: La Panaderia

BBQ: B&B Smokehouse

Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Burgers: Burger Boy

Coffee Shops: Starbucks

Food Trucks: Naco Mexican

Franchise/Chain: Whataburger

Fries: McDonald’s

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Queen

Italian: Paesano’s

Meat Market: Culebra Meat Market

Mediterranean: Pasha Mediterranean Grill

Mexican/Tex-Mex: Las Palapas

Pizza: Mattenga’s Pizzeria

Sandwich Shop: Gino’s Deli

Seafood: Sea Island Shrimp House

Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

Sushi: HEB

Sweets: Bakery Lorraine

Tacos: Las Palapas

Vegetarian/Vegan: Cava

Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar

Nightlife

Bar: River North Icehouse

Brewery: River North Icehouse

Dancing: Sundown Social

Happy Hour: River North Icehouse

Late-Night Eats: Whataburger

Live Music: River North Icehouse

Margaritas: River North Icehouse

Pub: River North Icehouse

Services

Banking: Security Service Federal Credit Union

Dentist: 7 to 7 Dental

Dog Grooming: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer: Monarch Trophy Studio

Home Repair: Handy Squad Home Services, Inc

House Cleaning: The White Glove Maid Service

HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling: Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating

Photographer/Photo Studio: Kevin R Conlon Photography

Plumbing: The Bearded Plumber

Primary Care Physician: Texas Cardiac and Vascular Specialists

Public Relations/Promotions: JMT Media

Real Estate Agent: Robert Diaz - White Label Realty Co.

Tutoring/Music Lessons: Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA)

Veterinarian: Acres North Animal Clinic

Vision: Vision Source - Dr. Mario Gutierrez

Shopping

Antiques: Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles

Books: Barnes & Noble

Comics/Games: Heroes & Fantasies

Furniture: Office Furniture Liquidations

Wedding & Event Planning

Cake: Cosmic Cakery

Caterer: Las Palapas - Joel Espinoza

DJ: DJ Aftermath

Florist: Oakleaf Florist

Hair Stylist: Sarah Gonzales

Makeup Artist: Athina Mirelez

Party Rentals: J’s Party Rentals

Photographer: Laynilous Photography

Planner: Laynilous Photography

Wedding Dress: Victor M Garcia

Note: Fitness/Bike Shop and Fitness/Boxing Gym received zero nominations and are not included on the voting ballot.