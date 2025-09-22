These San Antonio-area businesses were voted the best in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.
Best burger? Best antique shop? Favorite museum? Scroll down to see the winners.
This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
Here are the winners for this year’s SA Picks:
Arts & Entertainment
- Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Art Gallery: Witte Museum
- Family Entertainment: Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Local Band/Artist: INOHA
- Movie Theater: Santikos
- Museum: Witte Museum
Automotive
- Auto Detailing: The Wash Tub
- Auto Parts: AutoZone
- Auto Repair/Body Shop: 2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories
- Car Wash: The Wash Tub
- Dealership: Ancira
- Tires: Discount Tire
Beauty
- Barber: JFADEZ
- Barbershop: JFADEZ
- Hair Salon: The Colour Lounge
- Hair Stylist: Nichole Childs
- Massage/Spa: Massage Heights
- Nail Salon: Goddess Nails
- Tattoo Parlor/Piercing: Twisted Tattoo Angel
- Waxing/Threading: Diamond Wax Bar
Fashion
- Alterations/Tailor: Dutch Boy Cleaners
- Children’s Clothing: The Children’s Place
- Dry Cleaners: Dutch Boy Cleaners
- Jewelry: James Avery
- Men’s Clothing: Dillard’s
- Thrift/Resale: Texas Thrift
- Women’s Clothing: Dillard’s
Fitness
- Cheer/Gymnastics: Spirit Athletics Gems
- Dance Studio: TJ’s Dance Factory - Helotes
- Gym: The Program
- Martial Arts: Club Wolf Pack
- Personal Trainer: Chris Buckley - Certified Personal Trainer
- Physical Therapy: Chris Buckley - Certified Personal Trainer
- Yoga Studio: Crunch Fitness
- Zumba: Gold’s Gym
Food
- American: Good Time Charlie’s
- Asian: Golden Wok
- Bakery: La Panaderia
- BBQ: B&B Smokehouse
- Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus
- Burgers: Burger Boy
- Coffee Shops: Starbucks
- Food Trucks: Naco Mexican
- Franchise/Chain: Whataburger
- Fries: McDonald’s
- Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Queen
- Italian: Paesano’s
- Meat Market: Culebra Meat Market
- Mediterranean: Pasha Mediterranean Grill
- Mexican/Tex-Mex: Las Palapas
- Pizza: Mattenga’s Pizzeria
- Sandwich Shop: Gino’s Deli
- Seafood: Sea Island Shrimp House
- Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse
- Sushi: HEB
- Sweets: Bakery Lorraine
- Tacos: Las Palapas
- Vegetarian/Vegan: Cava
- Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar
Nightlife
- Bar: River North Icehouse
- Brewery: River North Icehouse
- Dancing: Sundown Social
- Happy Hour: River North Icehouse
- Late-Night Eats: Whataburger
- Live Music: River North Icehouse
- Margaritas: River North Icehouse
- Pub: River North Icehouse
Services
- Banking: Security Service Federal Credit Union
- Dentist: 7 to 7 Dental
- Dog Grooming: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
- Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer: Monarch Trophy Studio
- Home Repair: Handy Squad Home Services, Inc
- House Cleaning: The White Glove Maid Service
- HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling: Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating
- Photographer/Photo Studio: Kevin R Conlon Photography
- Plumbing: The Bearded Plumber
- Primary Care Physician: Texas Cardiac and Vascular Specialists
- Public Relations/Promotions: JMT Media
- Real Estate Agent: Robert Diaz - White Label Realty Co.
- Tutoring/Music Lessons: Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA)
- Veterinarian: Acres North Animal Clinic
- Vision: Vision Source - Dr. Mario Gutierrez
Shopping
- Antiques: Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles
- Books: Barnes & Noble
- Comics/Games: Heroes & Fantasies
- Furniture: Office Furniture Liquidations
Wedding & Event Planning
- Cake: Cosmic Cakery
- Caterer: Las Palapas - Joel Espinoza
- DJ: DJ Aftermath
- Florist: Oakleaf Florist
- Hair Stylist: Sarah Gonzales
- Makeup Artist: Athina Mirelez
- Party Rentals: J’s Party Rentals
- Photographer: Laynilous Photography
- Planner: Laynilous Photography
- Wedding Dress: Victor M Garcia
Note: Fitness/Bike Shop and Fitness/Boxing Gym received zero nominations and are not included on the voting ballot.