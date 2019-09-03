SA Picks

KSAT12's SA Picks 2019 Winner List

With your help we collected 232,572 votes and 22,132 people participated

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists in KSAT12's SA Picks! 

We will be reaching out to the winners and finalists soon, and we will be sending out the winner decals and finalist decals.

If you have any questions please email kehr@ksat.com. 

DINING

American

  • Winner: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 412 votes
  • Finalist: Bud Jones Restaurant - 209 votes
  • Finalist: Smoke Shack BBQ - 163 votes

Brunch

  • Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 166 votes
  • Finalist: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 151 votes
  • Finalist: Bill Miller - 104 votes

Chinese

  • Winner: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,083 votes
  • Finalist: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 202 votes 
  • Finalist: Wok Inn - 171 votes

Dining - Other

  • Winner: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 164 votes
  • Finalist: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 148 votes
  • Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 144 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

  • Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 172 votes
  • Finalist: 54th Street - 121 votes
  • Finalist: The Cheesecake Factory - 91 votes

Greek

  • Winner: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 315 votes
  • Finalist: Demo's Greek Food - 171 votes
  • Finalist: Papouli's - 144 votes

Italian

  • Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 865 votes
  • Finalist: La Sorrentina - 375 votes
  • Finalist:  Little Italy - 297 votes

Mexican

  • Winner: Estela's Cafe - 1,959 votes
  • Finalist: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,529 votes
  • Finalist: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 557 votes

Seafood 

  • Winner: Sea Island - 245 votes
  • Finalist:  Pappadeaux's - 174 votes
  • Finalist: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 73 votes

Steakhouse 

  • Winner: Little Red Barn - 169 votes
  • Finalist: Saltgrass - 124 votes
  • Finalist:  Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 86 votes

Sushi 

  • Winner: San Poke - 497 votes
  • Finalist: Sushi Zushi - 169 votes
  • Finalist: Gorro's - 93 votes

Thai

  • Winner: Thai Taste - 756 votes
  • Finalist: Thai Hut - 243 votes
  • Finalist: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 56 votes

Vegetarian

  • Winner: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 193 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

  • Winner: Rise Up - 80 votes
  • Finalist: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
  • Finalist: Farm to Juice - 67 votes

Bakery 

  • Winner: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes
  • Finalist: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes
  • Finalist: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes

Barbecue

  • Winner: So.Tex BBQ -  3,299 votes
  • Finalist: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes
  • Finalist: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes 

Burger

  • Winner: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes
  • Finalist: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes
  • Finalist: File's - 315 votes

Food Trucks

  • Winner: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes
  • Finalist: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes
  • Finalist:  Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes

Fries

  • Winner: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,638 votes
  • Finalist: Bill Miller - 154 votes 
  • Finalist: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 76 votes 

Frozen Yogurt

  • Winner: Arctic Ape - 292 votes
  • Finalist: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 166 votes
  • Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes
  • Finalist:  Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 56 votes

Ice Cream

  • Winner: El Tropico - 4,406 votes
  • Finalist: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,662 votes
  • Finalist: ICEDUP - 184 votes 

Meat Market

  • Winner: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 3,028 votes
  • Finalist: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 327 votes
  • Finalist: Bolner's Meat Market - 149 votes

Nachos

  • Winner: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 147 votes
  • Finalist: Alamo Cafe - 80 votes
  • Finalist:  Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 57 votes

Pizza

  • Winner: MAARS Pizza - 1,642 votes
  • Finalist: Big Lou's Pizza - 86 votes
  • Finalist: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 81 votes

Quick Eats 

  • Winner: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes
  • Finalist: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 159 votes
  • Finalist: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes

Sandwich Shop

  • Winner: Gino's Deli - 3,818 votes
  • Finalist: Four Kings - 1,435 votes
  • Finalist: Zito's - 223 votes

Sweets

  • Winner: Mike's SnoBiz - 328 votes
  • Finalist: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes
  • Finalist: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

  • Winner: La Madeline - 163 votes
  • Finalist: McAlister's Deli - 101 votes
  • Finalist: W D Deli - 33 votes

Tacos

  • Winner: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 677 votes
  • Finalist: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes
  • Finalist: La Maceta - 234 votes

Wings

  • Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
  • Finalist: Wing Stop - 150 votes
  • Finalist: Pluckers - 87 votes

FASHION

Alterations 

  • Winner: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 1,051 votes
  • Finalist: Lennie's Alterations - 29 votes
  • Finalist: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

  • Winner: Street Gear - 47 votes

Dry Cleaner's 

  • Winner: Midtown Cleaners - 84 votes

Jewelry 

  • Winner: James Avery - 326 votes
  • Finalist: Paparazzi - 124 votes
  • Finalist: Goldmaster's - 104  votes

Men's Clothing

  • Winner: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
  • Finalist: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
  • Finalist: DXL - 19 votes 

Resale 

  • Winner: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 462 votes
  • Finalist: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes
  • Finalist: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Vintage

  • Winner: The Vintage Market - 258 votes
  • Finalist: The Vaulti - 188 votes
  • Finalist: Grey Moon Vintage - 20 votes

Women's Accessories 

  • Winner: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 6,405 votes
  • Finalist: The Bra Box - 159 votes
  • Finalist: Eye Candy Boutique - 98 votes

Women's Boutique 

  • Winner: Broadway Pinups - 234 votes
  • Finalist: The Bra Box - 177 votes
  • Finalist: A & M Fasion - Pica Pica Plaza - 162 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • Winner: Cajun Coffee Shack - 5,120 votes
  • Finalist: The Cracked Mug - 3,703 votes
  • Finalist: Daylight Donuts - 1,262 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

  • Winner: Big Hops - 188 votes
  • Finalist: Bar America - 124 votes
  • Finalist: Alamo Beer - 39 votes

Brewpub

  • Winner: Freetails - 79 votes
  • Finalist: Busted Sandal - 30 votes

Dancing

  • Winner: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
  • Finalist:  Cowboys Dancehall - 57 votes
  • Finalist: Bonham Exchange - 56 votes

Happy Hour

  • Winner: Big Hops - 160 votes
  • Finalist: Bar America - 71 votes
  • Finalist: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 61 votes

Irish Pub

  • Winner: Pat O'Brien's - 86 votes

Late Night Eats

  • Winner: Bar America - 95 votes
  • Finalist: Retox Bar - 22 votes
  • Finalist: Hawx Bar - 22 votes

Live Music

  • Winner: John T. Floore Country Store - 143 votes
  • Finalist: Bar America - 60 votes
  • Finalist: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

  • Winner: Joey's - 871 votes
  • Finalist: Splash - 434 votes
  • Finalist: StreetFare SA - 166 votes

Sports Bar

  • Winner: Splash - 365 votes
  • Finalist: The Ticket - 110 votes
  • Finalist: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

  • Winner: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 218 votes
  • Finalist: Centro Fitness - 35 votes
  • Finalist: Plyofit_SA - 13 votes

Gym 

  • Winner: Simply Soccer SA - 195 votes
  • Finalist: YMCA - 72 votes
  • Finalist: EnergyX Fitness - 41 votes
  • Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 41 votes

Martial Arts

  • Winner: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 851 votes
  • Finalist: Ultimate Submission Academy - 715 votes
  • Finalist: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes

Personal Trainers

  • Winner: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
  • Finalist: Normadik Yoga - 41 votes
  • Finalist: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

  • Winner: Natural Heights - 278 votes
  • Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 267 votes
  • Finalist: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 38 votes

Yoga Studio

  • Winner: Nazdira Yoga - 26 votes

Zumba 

  • Winner: YMCA Tri-Point - 59 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

  • Winner: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 157 votes
  • Finalist: Olympia - 10 votes

Fitness - National Business

  • Winner: YMCA - 63 votes 
  • Finalist: Gold's Gym - 48 votes
  • Finalist: Planet Fitness - 46 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

  • Winner: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 3,213 votes
  • Finalist: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,978 votes
  • Finalist: Wonder Chamber - 67 votes

Family Entertainment

  • Winner: ComedySportz - 1,113 votes
  • Finalist: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 776 votes
  • Finalist: SeaWorld - 438 votes

Local Band/Artist

  • Winner: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,278 votes
  • Finalist: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
  • Finalist: Smoke Wagon - 210 votes

Movie Theater

  • Winner: Santikos Casa Blanca - 470 votes
  • Finalist: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes
  • Finalist: Santikos Mayan Palace - 36 votes

Museum

  • Winner: The DoSeum - 113 votes
  • Finalist:  McNay Museum - 55 votes
  • Finalist: McNay Art Museum - 53 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

  • Winner: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 5,368 votes
  • Finalist: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 3,196 votes
  • Finalist: Our Daily Pastries - 590 votes

Caterer

  • Winner: Bartenders4you - 293 votes
  • Finalist: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 156 votes
  • Finalist: Heavenly Gourmet - 132 votes

DJ

  • Winner: DJ Krylon - 39 votes

Make-Up

  • Winner: Madame Make-up and Hair - 326 votes
  • Finalist: JAX Studio - 51 votes

Party Rentals

  • Winner: Wolf Weddings & Events - 32 votes

Photographer

  • Winner: Snap Chic Photography - 274 votes
  • Finalist: Daniel Grove Photography - 229 votes
  • Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 181 votes

Wedding Dresses

  • Winner: Bridal Connection - 1,546 votes
  • Finalist: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes
  • Finalist: Olivia Grace Bridal - 40 votes

Wedding Planner

  • Winner: Panache Event Group - 1,708 votes
  • Finalist: Black Nor White Events - 738 votes
  • Finalist: Sir Victor M Garcia - 215 votes

Wedding Florist

  • Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,984 votes
  • Finalist: Oakleaf Florist - 1,873 votes
  • Finalist: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 725 votes

Hair Stylist

  • Winner: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 76 votes
  • Finalist: Salon Vense - 28 votes
  • Finalist: Victory Salon - 8 votes 

SERVICES

Banking

  • Winner: RBFCU - 86 votes
  • Finalist: Frost Bank - 36 votes
  • Finalist: Firstmark Credit Union - 25 votes

Heating and Cooling

  • Winner: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 3,534 votes
  • Finalist: Jon Wayne Service Company - 3,004 votes
  • Finalist: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 513 votes

House Cleaning

  • Winner: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
  • Finalist: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 50 votes
  • Finalist: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

  • Winner: Tilde - 6,442 votes
  • Finalist: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,125 votes
  • Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 317 votes

Realtors

  • Winner: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 1,270 votes
  • Finalist: Exposed Homes Group - 932 votes
  • Finalist: Phillips and Associates Realty - 304 votes

Tutoring

  • Winner: Learning Foundations - 178 votes
  • Finalist: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 20 votes
  • Finalist: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes 
  • Finalist: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 10 votes 

Plumbing

  • Winner: Jon Wayne Service Company - 886 votes
  • Finalist: Beyer Boys - 44 votes
  • Finalist: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 25 votes

Home Repair

  • Winner: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,433 votes
  • Finalist: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 212 votes
  • Finalist: Mammoth Contracting - 70 votes

Promotional Services

  • Winner: Love.Marketing - 898 votes
  • Finalist: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 421 votes
  • Finalist: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 318 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

  • Winner: Mira Medals - 775 votes
  • Finalist: Caprice Productions - 417 votes

Services 

  • Winner: CPR Heart of Angels - 870 votes
  • Finalist: South Texas Solar Systems - 604 votes
  • Finalist: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Service - 174 votes

Dentistry

  • Winner: Leon Springs Dental Center - 409 votes
  • Finalist: All Smiles Dental Center - 96 votes
  • Finalist: Instyle Dental - 72 votes

Primary Care Physicians

  • Winner: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 75 votes
  • Finalist: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
  • Finalist: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber 

  • Winner: Blendz Barbershop - 10,753 votes
  • Finalist: Southtown Barbers - 5,774 votes
  • Finalist: Champs Barber Shop - 1,741 votes

Day Spa 

  • Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes
  • Finalist: Sculpt Away - 24 votes
  • Finalist: The Massage - 10 votes 

Hair Color

  • Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,755 votes
  • Finalist: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,622 votes
  • Finalist: Tr3s Salon - 1,282 votes

Hair Salon 

  • Winner: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,331 votes
  • Finalist: The Colour Room Salon - 134 votes
  • Finalist: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

  • Winner: Nails by Valerie - 1,261 votes
  • Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
  • Finalist: Upper Nail Salon - 131 votes

Massage

  • Winner: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,992 votes
  • Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 160 votes
  • Finalist: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 115 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

  • Winner: Roy Barrera - 1,695 votes
  • Finalist: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 519 votes
  • Finalist: All Star Tattoos - 173 votes

Waxing

  • Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
  • Finalist: The Wax Bar - 28 votes
  • Finalist: European Wax Center - 14 votes

Beauty - National Business

  • Winner: Great Clips  - 16 votes
  • Finalist: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
  • Finalist: Sports Clips - 12 votes

Beauty 

  • Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,977 votes
  • Finalist: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,106 votes
  • Finalist: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,313 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

  • Winner: WOT Auto Detailing - 632 votes
  • Finalist: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 382 votes
  • Finalist: Gils Auto Works - 77 votes

Auto Parts

  • Winner: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 566 votes
  • Finalist: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
  • Finalist: Go Pro Automotive - 48 votes

Auto Repair

  • Winner: Larson's Automotive - 1,799 votes
  • Finalist: Finsanto Automotive - 1,057 votes 
  • Finalist: Select One Collision - 705 votes

Body Shop

  • Winner: Select One Collision - 807 votes
  • Finalist: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 646 votes
  • Finalist: Northside Collision - 26 votes

Tires

  • Winner: Discount Tire - 92 votes

Car Wash

  • Winner: The Wash Tub - 478 votes
  • Finalist: Bee Clean Car Washes - 135 votes
  • Finalist: Wash Me Car Salon - 115 votes

Dealership

  • Winner: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
  • Finalist:  Ancira Nissan - 34 votes
  • Finalist: Ancira Chevrolet - 29 votes 

SHOPPING

Antiques

  • Winner: Ironside Antiques Mall - 998 votes
  • Finalist: Deer Oaks Furniture - 182 votes
  • Finalist: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

  • Winner: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,453 votes
  • Finalist: Heros and Fantasies - 92 votes

Flowers

  • Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,884 votes
  • Finalist: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 704 votes

New Furniture

  • Winner: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 342 votes
  • Finalist: Living Spaces - 23 votes
  • Finalist: In Home Furniture - 16 votes

Shopping

  • Winner: Almighty Spices - 2,488 votes
  • Finalist: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 439 votes
  • Finalist: The Bra Box - 83 votes 

