KSAT12's SA Picks 2019 Winner List

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists in KSAT12's SA Picks!

We will be reaching out to the winners and finalists soon, and we will be sending out the winner decals and finalist decals.

If you have any questions please email kehr@ksat.com.

DINING

American

Winner: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 412 votes

Finalist: Bud Jones Restaurant - 209 votes

Finalist: Smoke Shack BBQ - 163 votes

Brunch

Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 166 votes

Finalist: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 151 votes

Finalist: Bill Miller - 104 votes

Chinese

Winner: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,083 votes

Finalist: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 202 votes

Finalist: Wok Inn - 171 votes

Dining - Other

Winner: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 164 votes

Finalist: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 148 votes

Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 144 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 172 votes

Finalist: 54th Street - 121 votes

Finalist: The Cheesecake Factory - 91 votes

Greek

Winner: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 315 votes

Finalist: Demo's Greek Food - 171 votes

Finalist: Papouli's - 144 votes

Italian

Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 865 votes

Finalist: La Sorrentina - 375 votes

Finalist: Little Italy - 297 votes

Mexican

Winner: Estela's Cafe - 1,959 votes

Finalist: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,529 votes

Finalist: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 557 votes

Seafood

Winner: Sea Island - 245 votes

Finalist: Pappadeaux's - 174 votes

Finalist: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 73 votes

Steakhouse

Winner: Little Red Barn - 169 votes

Finalist: Saltgrass - 124 votes

Finalist: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 86 votes

Sushi

Winner: San Poke - 497 votes

Finalist: Sushi Zushi - 169 votes

Finalist: Gorro's - 93 votes

Thai

Winner: Thai Taste - 756 votes

Finalist: Thai Hut - 243 votes

Finalist: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 56 votes

Vegetarian

Winner: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 193 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

Winner: Rise Up - 80 votes

Finalist: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes

Finalist: Farm to Juice - 67 votes

Bakery

Winner: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes

Finalist: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes

Finalist: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes

Barbecue

Winner: So.Tex BBQ - 3,299 votes

Finalist: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes

Finalist: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes

Burger

Winner: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes

Finalist: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes

Finalist: File's - 315 votes

Food Trucks

Winner: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes

Finalist: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes

Finalist: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes

Fries

Winner: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,638 votes

Finalist: Bill Miller - 154 votes

Finalist: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 76 votes

Frozen Yogurt

Winner: Arctic Ape - 292 votes

Finalist: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 166 votes

Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes

Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 56 votes

Ice Cream

Winner: El Tropico - 4,406 votes

Finalist: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,662 votes

Finalist: ICEDUP - 184 votes

Meat Market

Winner: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 3,028 votes

Finalist: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 327 votes

Finalist: Bolner's Meat Market - 149 votes

Nachos

Winner: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 147 votes

Finalist: Alamo Cafe - 80 votes

Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 57 votes

Pizza

Winner: MAARS Pizza - 1,642 votes

Finalist: Big Lou's Pizza - 86 votes

Finalist: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 81 votes

Quick Eats

Winner: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes

Finalist: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 159 votes

Finalist: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes

Sandwich Shop

Winner: Gino's Deli - 3,818 votes

Finalist: Four Kings - 1,435 votes

Finalist: Zito's - 223 votes

Sweets

Winner: Mike's SnoBiz - 328 votes

Finalist: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes

Finalist: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

Winner: La Madeline - 163 votes

Finalist: McAlister's Deli - 101 votes

Finalist: W D Deli - 33 votes

Tacos

Winner: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 677 votes

Finalist: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes

Finalist: La Maceta - 234 votes

Wings

Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes

Finalist: Wing Stop - 150 votes

Finalist: Pluckers - 87 votes

FASHION

Alterations

Winner: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 1,051 votes

Finalist: Lennie's Alterations - 29 votes

Finalist: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

Winner: Street Gear - 47 votes

Dry Cleaner's

Winner: Midtown Cleaners - 84 votes

Jewelry

Winner: James Avery - 326 votes

Finalist: Paparazzi - 124 votes

Finalist: Goldmaster's - 104 votes

Men's Clothing

Winner: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes

Finalist: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes

Finalist: DXL - 19 votes

Resale

Winner: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 462 votes

Finalist: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes

Finalist: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Vintage

Winner: The Vintage Market - 258 votes

Finalist: The Vaulti - 188 votes

Finalist: Grey Moon Vintage - 20 votes

Women's Accessories

Winner: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 6,405 votes

Finalist: The Bra Box - 159 votes

Finalist: Eye Candy Boutique - 98 votes

Women's Boutique

Winner: Broadway Pinups - 234 votes

Finalist: The Bra Box - 177 votes

Finalist: A & M Fasion - Pica Pica Plaza - 162 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

Winner: Cajun Coffee Shack - 5,120 votes

Finalist: The Cracked Mug - 3,703 votes

Finalist: Daylight Donuts - 1,262 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

Winner: Big Hops - 188 votes

Finalist: Bar America - 124 votes

Finalist: Alamo Beer - 39 votes

Brewpub

Winner: Freetails - 79 votes

Finalist: Busted Sandal - 30 votes

Dancing

Winner: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes

Finalist: Cowboys Dancehall - 57 votes

Finalist: Bonham Exchange - 56 votes

Happy Hour

Winner: Big Hops - 160 votes

Finalist: Bar America - 71 votes

Finalist: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 61 votes

Irish Pub

Winner: Pat O'Brien's - 86 votes

Late Night Eats

Winner: Bar America - 95 votes

Finalist: Retox Bar - 22 votes

Finalist: Hawx Bar - 22 votes

Live Music

Winner: John T. Floore Country Store - 143 votes

Finalist: Bar America - 60 votes

Finalist: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

Winner: Joey's - 871 votes

Finalist: Splash - 434 votes

Finalist: StreetFare SA - 166 votes

Sports Bar

Winner: Splash - 365 votes

Finalist: The Ticket - 110 votes

Finalist: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

Winner: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 218 votes

Finalist: Centro Fitness - 35 votes

Finalist: Plyofit_SA - 13 votes

Gym

Winner: Simply Soccer SA - 195 votes

Finalist: YMCA - 72 votes

Finalist: EnergyX Fitness - 41 votes

Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 41 votes

Martial Arts

Winner: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 851 votes

Finalist: Ultimate Submission Academy - 715 votes

Finalist: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes

Personal Trainers

Winner: Simply Soccer - 84 votes

Finalist: Normadik Yoga - 41 votes

Finalist: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

Winner: Natural Heights - 278 votes

Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 267 votes

Finalist: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 38 votes

Yoga Studio

Winner: Nazdira Yoga - 26 votes

Zumba

Winner: YMCA Tri-Point - 59 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

Winner: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 157 votes

Finalist: Olympia - 10 votes

Fitness - National Business

Winner: YMCA - 63 votes

Finalist: Gold's Gym - 48 votes

Finalist: Planet Fitness - 46 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

Winner: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 3,213 votes

Finalist: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,978 votes

Finalist: Wonder Chamber - 67 votes

Family Entertainment

Winner: ComedySportz - 1,113 votes

Finalist: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 776 votes

Finalist: SeaWorld - 438 votes

Local Band/Artist

Winner: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,278 votes

Finalist: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes

Finalist: Smoke Wagon - 210 votes

Movie Theater

Winner: Santikos Casa Blanca - 470 votes

Finalist: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes

Finalist: Santikos Mayan Palace - 36 votes

Museum

Winner: The DoSeum - 113 votes

Finalist: McNay Museum - 55 votes

Finalist: McNay Art Museum - 53 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

Winner: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 5,368 votes

Finalist: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 3,196 votes

Finalist: Our Daily Pastries - 590 votes

Caterer

Winner: Bartenders4you - 293 votes

Finalist: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 156 votes

Finalist: Heavenly Gourmet - 132 votes

DJ

Winner: DJ Krylon - 39 votes

Make-Up

Winner: Madame Make-up and Hair - 326 votes

Finalist: JAX Studio - 51 votes

Party Rentals

Winner: Wolf Weddings & Events - 32 votes

Photographer

Winner: Snap Chic Photography - 274 votes

Finalist: Daniel Grove Photography - 229 votes

Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 181 votes

Wedding Dresses

Winner: Bridal Connection - 1,546 votes

Finalist: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes

Finalist: Olivia Grace Bridal - 40 votes

Wedding Planner

Winner: Panache Event Group - 1,708 votes

Finalist: Black Nor White Events - 738 votes

Finalist: Sir Victor M Garcia - 215 votes

Wedding Florist

Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,984 votes

Finalist: Oakleaf Florist - 1,873 votes

Finalist: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 725 votes

Hair Stylist

Winner: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 76 votes

Finalist: Salon Vense - 28 votes

Finalist: Victory Salon - 8 votes

SERVICES

Banking

Winner: RBFCU - 86 votes

Finalist: Frost Bank - 36 votes

Finalist: Firstmark Credit Union - 25 votes

Heating and Cooling

Winner: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 3,534 votes

Finalist: Jon Wayne Service Company - 3,004 votes

Finalist: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 513 votes

House Cleaning

Winner: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes

Finalist: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 50 votes

Finalist: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

Winner: Tilde - 6,442 votes

Finalist: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,125 votes

Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 317 votes

Realtors

Winner: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 1,270 votes

Finalist: Exposed Homes Group - 932 votes

Finalist: Phillips and Associates Realty - 304 votes

Tutoring

Winner: Learning Foundations - 178 votes

Finalist: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 20 votes

Finalist: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes

Finalist: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 10 votes

Plumbing

Winner: Jon Wayne Service Company - 886 votes

Finalist: Beyer Boys - 44 votes

Finalist: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 25 votes

Home Repair

Winner: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,433 votes

Finalist: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 212 votes

Finalist: Mammoth Contracting - 70 votes

Promotional Services

Winner: Love.Marketing - 898 votes

Finalist: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 421 votes

Finalist: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 318 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

Winner: Mira Medals - 775 votes

Finalist: Caprice Productions - 417 votes

Services

Winner: CPR Heart of Angels - 870 votes

Finalist: South Texas Solar Systems - 604 votes

Finalist: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Service - 174 votes

Dentistry

Winner: Leon Springs Dental Center - 409 votes

Finalist: All Smiles Dental Center - 96 votes

Finalist: Instyle Dental - 72 votes

Primary Care Physicians

Winner: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 75 votes

Finalist: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes

Finalist: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber

Winner: Blendz Barbershop - 10,753 votes

Finalist: Southtown Barbers - 5,774 votes

Finalist: Champs Barber Shop - 1,741 votes

Day Spa

Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes

Finalist: Sculpt Away - 24 votes

Finalist: The Massage - 10 votes

Hair Color

Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,755 votes

Finalist: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,622 votes

Finalist: Tr3s Salon - 1,282 votes

Hair Salon

Winner: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,331 votes

Finalist: The Colour Room Salon - 134 votes

Finalist: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

Winner: Nails by Valerie - 1,261 votes

Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes

Finalist: Upper Nail Salon - 131 votes

Massage

Winner: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,992 votes

Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 160 votes

Finalist: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 115 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

Winner: Roy Barrera - 1,695 votes

Finalist: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 519 votes

Finalist: All Star Tattoos - 173 votes

Waxing

Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes

Finalist: The Wax Bar - 28 votes

Finalist: European Wax Center - 14 votes

Beauty - National Business

Winner: Great Clips - 16 votes

Finalist: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes

Finalist: Sports Clips - 12 votes

Beauty

Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,977 votes

Finalist: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,106 votes

Finalist: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,313 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

Winner: WOT Auto Detailing - 632 votes

Finalist: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 382 votes

Finalist: Gils Auto Works - 77 votes

Auto Parts

Winner: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 566 votes

Finalist: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes

Finalist: Go Pro Automotive - 48 votes

Auto Repair

Winner: Larson's Automotive - 1,799 votes

Finalist: Finsanto Automotive - 1,057 votes

Finalist: Select One Collision - 705 votes

Body Shop

Winner: Select One Collision - 807 votes

Finalist: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 646 votes

Finalist: Northside Collision - 26 votes

Tires

Winner: Discount Tire - 92 votes

Car Wash

Winner: The Wash Tub - 478 votes

Finalist: Bee Clean Car Washes - 135 votes

Finalist: Wash Me Car Salon - 115 votes

Dealership

Winner: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes

Finalist: Ancira Nissan - 34 votes

Finalist: Ancira Chevrolet - 29 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques

Winner: Ironside Antiques Mall - 998 votes

Finalist: Deer Oaks Furniture - 182 votes

Finalist: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

Winner: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,453 votes

Finalist: Heros and Fantasies - 92 votes

Flowers

Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,884 votes

Finalist: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 704 votes

New Furniture

Winner: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 342 votes

Finalist: Living Spaces - 23 votes

Finalist: In Home Furniture - 16 votes

Shopping

Winner: Almighty Spices - 2,488 votes

Finalist: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 439 votes

Finalist: The Bra Box - 83 votes

