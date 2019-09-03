KSAT12's SA Picks 2019 Winner List

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists in KSAT12's SA Picks!
We will be reaching out to the winners and finalists soon, and we will be sending out the winner decals and finalist decals.
If you have any questions please email kehr@ksat.com.
DINING
American
- Winner: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 412 votes
- Finalist: Bud Jones Restaurant - 209 votes
- Finalist: Smoke Shack BBQ - 163 votes
Brunch
- Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 166 votes
- Finalist: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 151 votes
- Finalist: Bill Miller - 104 votes
Chinese
- Winner: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,083 votes
- Finalist: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 202 votes
- Finalist: Wok Inn - 171 votes
Dining - Other
- Winner: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 164 votes
- Finalist: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 148 votes
- Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 144 votes
Dining - Franchise/Chain
- Winner: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 172 votes
- Finalist: 54th Street - 121 votes
- Finalist: The Cheesecake Factory - 91 votes
Greek
- Winner: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 315 votes
- Finalist: Demo's Greek Food - 171 votes
- Finalist: Papouli's - 144 votes
Italian
- Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 865 votes
- Finalist: La Sorrentina - 375 votes
- Finalist: Little Italy - 297 votes
Mexican
- Winner: Estela's Cafe - 1,959 votes
- Finalist: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,529 votes
- Finalist: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 557 votes
Seafood
- Winner: Sea Island - 245 votes
- Finalist: Pappadeaux's - 174 votes
- Finalist: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 73 votes
Steakhouse
- Winner: Little Red Barn - 169 votes
- Finalist: Saltgrass - 124 votes
- Finalist: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 86 votes
Sushi
- Winner: San Poke - 497 votes
- Finalist: Sushi Zushi - 169 votes
- Finalist: Gorro's - 93 votes
Thai
- Winner: Thai Taste - 756 votes
- Finalist: Thai Hut - 243 votes
- Finalist: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 56 votes
Vegetarian
- Winner: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 193 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls
- Winner: Rise Up - 80 votes
- Finalist: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- Finalist: Farm to Juice - 67 votes
Bakery
- Winner: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes
- Finalist: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes
- Finalist: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes
Barbecue
- Winner: So.Tex BBQ - 3,299 votes
- Finalist: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes
- Finalist: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes
Burger
- Winner: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes
- Finalist: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes
- Finalist: File's - 315 votes
Food Trucks
- Winner: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes
- Finalist: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes
- Finalist: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes
Fries
- Winner: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,638 votes
- Finalist: Bill Miller - 154 votes
- Finalist: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 76 votes
Frozen Yogurt
- Winner: Arctic Ape - 292 votes
- Finalist: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 166 votes
- Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes
- Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 56 votes
Ice Cream
- Winner: El Tropico - 4,406 votes
- Finalist: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,662 votes
- Finalist: ICEDUP - 184 votes
Meat Market
- Winner: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 3,028 votes
- Finalist: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 327 votes
- Finalist: Bolner's Meat Market - 149 votes
Nachos
- Winner: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 147 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Cafe - 80 votes
- Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 57 votes
Pizza
- Winner: MAARS Pizza - 1,642 votes
- Finalist: Big Lou's Pizza - 86 votes
- Finalist: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 81 votes
Quick Eats
- Winner: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes
- Finalist: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 159 votes
- Finalist: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes
Sandwich Shop
- Winner: Gino's Deli - 3,818 votes
- Finalist: Four Kings - 1,435 votes
- Finalist: Zito's - 223 votes
Sweets
- Winner: Mike's SnoBiz - 328 votes
- Finalist: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes
- Finalist: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes
Soup
- Winner: La Madeline - 163 votes
- Finalist: McAlister's Deli - 101 votes
- Finalist: W D Deli - 33 votes
Tacos
- Winner: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 677 votes
- Finalist: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes
- Finalist: La Maceta - 234 votes
Wings
- Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
- Finalist: Wing Stop - 150 votes
- Finalist: Pluckers - 87 votes
FASHION
Alterations
- Winner: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 1,051 votes
- Finalist: Lennie's Alterations - 29 votes
- Finalist: Encore for Women - 24 votes
Children's Clothing
- Winner: Street Gear - 47 votes
Dry Cleaner's
- Winner: Midtown Cleaners - 84 votes
Jewelry
- Winner: James Avery - 326 votes
- Finalist: Paparazzi - 124 votes
- Finalist: Goldmaster's - 104 votes
Men's Clothing
- Winner: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
- Finalist: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
- Finalist: DXL - 19 votes
Resale
- Winner: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 462 votes
- Finalist: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes
- Finalist: Encore for Women - 13 votes
Vintage
- Winner: The Vintage Market - 258 votes
- Finalist: The Vaulti - 188 votes
- Finalist: Grey Moon Vintage - 20 votes
Women's Accessories
- Winner: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 6,405 votes
- Finalist: The Bra Box - 159 votes
- Finalist: Eye Candy Boutique - 98 votes
Women's Boutique
- Winner: Broadway Pinups - 234 votes
- Finalist: The Bra Box - 177 votes
- Finalist: A & M Fasion - Pica Pica Plaza - 162 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- Winner: Cajun Coffee Shack - 5,120 votes
- Finalist: The Cracked Mug - 3,703 votes
- Finalist: Daylight Donuts - 1,262 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection
- Winner: Big Hops - 188 votes
- Finalist: Bar America - 124 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Beer - 39 votes
Brewpub
- Winner: Freetails - 79 votes
- Finalist: Busted Sandal - 30 votes
Dancing
- Winner: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
- Finalist: Cowboys Dancehall - 57 votes
- Finalist: Bonham Exchange - 56 votes
Happy Hour
- Winner: Big Hops - 160 votes
- Finalist: Bar America - 71 votes
- Finalist: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 61 votes
Irish Pub
- Winner: Pat O'Brien's - 86 votes
Late Night Eats
- Winner: Bar America - 95 votes
- Finalist: Retox Bar - 22 votes
- Finalist: Hawx Bar - 22 votes
Live Music
- Winner: John T. Floore Country Store - 143 votes
- Finalist: Bar America - 60 votes
- Finalist: Sanchos - 33 votes
Neighborhood Bar
- Winner: Joey's - 871 votes
- Finalist: Splash - 434 votes
- Finalist: StreetFare SA - 166 votes
Sports Bar
- Winner: Splash - 365 votes
- Finalist: The Ticket - 110 votes
- Finalist: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio
- Winner: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 218 votes
- Finalist: Centro Fitness - 35 votes
- Finalist: Plyofit_SA - 13 votes
Gym
- Winner: Simply Soccer SA - 195 votes
- Finalist: YMCA - 72 votes
- Finalist: EnergyX Fitness - 41 votes
- Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 41 votes
Martial Arts
- Winner: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 851 votes
- Finalist: Ultimate Submission Academy - 715 votes
- Finalist: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes
Personal Trainers
- Winner: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
- Finalist: Normadik Yoga - 41 votes
- Finalist: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes
Vitamins & Supplements
- Winner: Natural Heights - 278 votes
- Finalist: MuscledUp Nutrition - 267 votes
- Finalist: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 38 votes
Yoga Studio
- Winner: Nazdira Yoga - 26 votes
Zumba
- Winner: YMCA Tri-Point - 59 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics
- Winner: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 157 votes
- Finalist: Olympia - 10 votes
Fitness - National Business
- Winner: YMCA - 63 votes
- Finalist: Gold's Gym - 48 votes
- Finalist: Planet Fitness - 46 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
- Winner: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 3,213 votes
- Finalist: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,978 votes
- Finalist: Wonder Chamber - 67 votes
Family Entertainment
- Winner: ComedySportz - 1,113 votes
- Finalist: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 776 votes
- Finalist: SeaWorld - 438 votes
Local Band/Artist
- Winner: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,278 votes
- Finalist: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
- Finalist: Smoke Wagon - 210 votes
Movie Theater
- Winner: Santikos Casa Blanca - 470 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes
- Finalist: Santikos Mayan Palace - 36 votes
Museum
- Winner: The DoSeum - 113 votes
- Finalist: McNay Museum - 55 votes
- Finalist: McNay Art Museum - 53 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake
- Winner: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 5,368 votes
- Finalist: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 3,196 votes
- Finalist: Our Daily Pastries - 590 votes
Caterer
- Winner: Bartenders4you - 293 votes
- Finalist: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 156 votes
- Finalist: Heavenly Gourmet - 132 votes
DJ
- Winner: DJ Krylon - 39 votes
Make-Up
- Winner: Madame Make-up and Hair - 326 votes
- Finalist: JAX Studio - 51 votes
Party Rentals
- Winner: Wolf Weddings & Events - 32 votes
Photographer
- Winner: Snap Chic Photography - 274 votes
- Finalist: Daniel Grove Photography - 229 votes
- Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 181 votes
Wedding Dresses
- Winner: Bridal Connection - 1,546 votes
- Finalist: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes
- Finalist: Olivia Grace Bridal - 40 votes
Wedding Planner
- Winner: Panache Event Group - 1,708 votes
- Finalist: Black Nor White Events - 738 votes
- Finalist: Sir Victor M Garcia - 215 votes
Wedding Florist
- Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,984 votes
- Finalist: Oakleaf Florist - 1,873 votes
- Finalist: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 725 votes
Hair Stylist
- Winner: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 76 votes
- Finalist: Salon Vense - 28 votes
- Finalist: Victory Salon - 8 votes
SERVICES
Banking
- Winner: RBFCU - 86 votes
- Finalist: Frost Bank - 36 votes
- Finalist: Firstmark Credit Union - 25 votes
Heating and Cooling
- Winner: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 3,534 votes
- Finalist: Jon Wayne Service Company - 3,004 votes
- Finalist: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 513 votes
House Cleaning
- Winner: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
- Finalist: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 50 votes
- Finalist: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography
- Winner: Tilde - 6,442 votes
- Finalist: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,125 votes
- Finalist: Karissa Knowles Photography - 317 votes
Realtors
- Winner: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 1,270 votes
- Finalist: Exposed Homes Group - 932 votes
- Finalist: Phillips and Associates Realty - 304 votes
Tutoring
- Winner: Learning Foundations - 178 votes
- Finalist: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 20 votes
- Finalist: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes
- Finalist: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 10 votes
Plumbing
- Winner: Jon Wayne Service Company - 886 votes
- Finalist: Beyer Boys - 44 votes
- Finalist: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 25 votes
Home Repair
- Winner: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,433 votes
- Finalist: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 212 votes
- Finalist: Mammoth Contracting - 70 votes
Promotional Services
- Winner: Love.Marketing - 898 votes
- Finalist: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 421 votes
- Finalist: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 318 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- Winner: Mira Medals - 775 votes
- Finalist: Caprice Productions - 417 votes
Services
- Winner: CPR Heart of Angels - 870 votes
- Finalist: South Texas Solar Systems - 604 votes
- Finalist: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Service - 174 votes
Dentistry
- Winner: Leon Springs Dental Center - 409 votes
- Finalist: All Smiles Dental Center - 96 votes
- Finalist: Instyle Dental - 72 votes
Primary Care Physicians
- Winner: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 75 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- Finalist: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber
- Winner: Blendz Barbershop - 10,753 votes
- Finalist: Southtown Barbers - 5,774 votes
- Finalist: Champs Barber Shop - 1,741 votes
Day Spa
- Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes
- Finalist: Sculpt Away - 24 votes
- Finalist: The Massage - 10 votes
Hair Color
- Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,755 votes
- Finalist: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,622 votes
- Finalist: Tr3s Salon - 1,282 votes
Hair Salon
- Winner: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,331 votes
- Finalist: The Colour Room Salon - 134 votes
- Finalist: The Color Studio - 107 votes
Manicure and Pedicure
- Winner: Nails by Valerie - 1,261 votes
- Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
- Finalist: Upper Nail Salon - 131 votes
Massage
- Winner: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,992 votes
- Finalist: The Day Spa at Folawns - 160 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 115 votes
Tattoo and Piercing
- Winner: Roy Barrera - 1,695 votes
- Finalist: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 519 votes
- Finalist: All Star Tattoos - 173 votes
Waxing
- Winner: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
- Finalist: The Wax Bar - 28 votes
- Finalist: European Wax Center - 14 votes
Beauty - National Business
- Winner: Great Clips - 16 votes
- Finalist: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
- Finalist: Sports Clips - 12 votes
Beauty
- Winner: Hair by Kristy - 2,977 votes
- Finalist: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,106 votes
- Finalist: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,313 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing
- Winner: WOT Auto Detailing - 632 votes
- Finalist: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 382 votes
- Finalist: Gils Auto Works - 77 votes
Auto Parts
- Winner: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 566 votes
- Finalist: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- Finalist: Go Pro Automotive - 48 votes
Auto Repair
- Winner: Larson's Automotive - 1,799 votes
- Finalist: Finsanto Automotive - 1,057 votes
- Finalist: Select One Collision - 705 votes
Body Shop
- Winner: Select One Collision - 807 votes
- Finalist: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 646 votes
- Finalist: Northside Collision - 26 votes
Tires
- Winner: Discount Tire - 92 votes
Car Wash
- Winner: The Wash Tub - 478 votes
- Finalist: Bee Clean Car Washes - 135 votes
- Finalist: Wash Me Car Salon - 115 votes
Dealership
- Winner: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
- Finalist: Ancira Nissan - 34 votes
- Finalist: Ancira Chevrolet - 29 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques
- Winner: Ironside Antiques Mall - 998 votes
- Finalist: Deer Oaks Furniture - 182 votes
- Finalist: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes
Comics
- Winner: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,453 votes
- Finalist: Heros and Fantasies - 92 votes
Flowers
- Winner: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,884 votes
- Finalist: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 704 votes
New Furniture
- Winner: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 342 votes
- Finalist: Living Spaces - 23 votes
- Finalist: In Home Furniture - 16 votes
Shopping
- Winner: Almighty Spices - 2,488 votes
- Finalist: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 439 votes
- Finalist: The Bra Box - 83 votes
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.