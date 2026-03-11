Person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Southeast Side, SAFD says Crash happened Tuesday evening in the 2200 block of Southeast Military Drive SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Southeast Military Drive.
The person’s condition is currently unknown.
The specific stretch of Southeast Military Drive between Old Corpus Christi Road and South Presa Street is one KSAT has previously reported on.
>> Community efforts lead to new pedestrian safety measures on Southeast Military Drive
Last fall, two people, including a
pregnant woman, were hit and killed at that location.
City officials have since upgraded the lights at that same location to help alleviate safety concerns.
KSAT is working to confirm the victim’s condition and will update the story as more information becomes available.
