KSAT's SA Picks Winner List 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The SA Picks winner list for each category is shown below.

Thank you for voting and nominating your favorite places in San Antonio for SA Picks!

All of the winners will receive a SA Picks Winner Decal.

All of the finalists will receive a SA Picks Finalist Decal.

KSAT employees will be reaching out to the winners and finalists soon.

Quick Eats

Best in Quick Eats

Winner: Chick-fil-A

Finalist: Wizard Sno-Cones

Finalist: Big Daddy's Eats & Treats

Best Ice Cream Shops

Winner: Baskin-Robbins

Finalist: Cold Stone

Finalist: Lick Honest Ice Creams

Best Bakery Shops

Winner: La Popular Bakery

Finalist: Bakery Lorraine

Finalist: The Original Donut Shop

Dining

Best Asian food

Winner: Golden Wok

Finalist: Panda Inn

Finalist: Quik Wok

Best BBQ

Winner: Rudy's BBQ at Leon Springs

Finalist: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Finalist: Smoke Shack

Best Brunch

Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Finalist: The Guenther House

Finalist: La Madeline French Cafe & Bakery

Best Burgers

Winner: Whataburger

Finalist: Chris Madrid's

Finalist: Burger Boy

Best Chinese food

Winner: Golden Wok

Finalist: Mencius

Finalist: Ding How Chinese Restaurant

Best Greek food

Winner: Demo's Greek Food

Finalist: Papouli's Greek Grill

Finalist: Mina & Dimi's Greek House

Best Italian food

Winner: Paesano's Italian Restaurant

Finalist: Olive Garden

Finalist: Maggiano's Little Italy

Best Korean food

Winner: Seoul Garden

Finalist: Ilsong Garden

Best Mexican food

Winner: Nicha's

Finalist: Mi Tierra

Finalist: Blanco Cafe

Best Pizza

Winner: Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Finalist: Joey's

Finalist: Jet's Pizza

Best Sushi

Winner: Sushi Zushi

Finalist: Kona Grill

Finalist: Godai

Best Seafood

Winner: Sea Island

Finalist: Pappadeaux's

Finalist: Rudy's Seafood

Best Steakhouse

Winner: LongHorn Steakhouse

Finalist: Saltgrass Steakhouse

Finalist: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Best Thai food

Winner: Tong's Thai

Finalist: Thai Taste

Finalist: Thai Dee

Best Vegan food

Winner: Viva Vegeria

Finalist: Pharm Table Cafe

Finalist: Infusa Cafe

Fashion

Best in Fashion

Winner: The Bra Box

Finalist: Barbaco Apparel

Finalist: Alvina's Tailor Shop

Coffee Shops

Best Coffee Shops

Winner: San Antonio Barista Academy/Espresso Bar

Finalist: Dunkin' Donuts

Finalist: Jim's

Nightlife

Best in Nightlife

Winner: Paramour Bar

Finalist: Howl at the Moon

Finalist: Bar America

Best Dance Halls

Winner: John T. Floore's Country Store

Finalist: Cowboys Dance Hall

Finalist: Thirsty Horse Saloon

Fitness

Best in Fitness

Winner: Iron Fit Circuit Training

Finalist: ILoveKickboxing - Stone Oak

Finalist: Gold's Gym

Weddings

Best in Weddings

Winner: The Floral Basket

Finalist: Sir Victor M Garcia Wedding Planner

Finalist: Remember the Time Photo Booth

Shopping

Best in Shopping

Winner: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Finalist: Steel Creations Custom Furniture

Finalist: Ironside Antique Mall

Arts & Entertainment

Best in Arts & Entertainment

Winner: Tons of Fun

Finalist: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Finalist: Santikos Casa Blanca

Beauty

Best in Beauty

Winner: Just Skin by Stephanie

Finalist: Bexar Skin

Finalist: Inspire Beauty Concepts

Best Hair Salons

Winner: The Color Studio

Finalist: Hair by Kristy

Finalist: Studio Rau

Best Nail Salons

Winner: Upper Nail Salon

Finalist: Valencia Nail Spa

Finalist: The Rim Nails & Spa

Best Barbershops

Winner: Blendz Barbershop

Finalist: Chop It Up Barbershop

Finalist: Victory Salon & Barbershop

Services

Best Services

Winner: CPR Heart of Angels

Finalist: Maverick Alliance

Finalist: Christmas Holiday & Party Decorating Services

Best AC/Electric Services

Winner: Beyer Boys

Finalist: Champion AC

Finalist: Ike's Air Conditioning

Best Home Services

Winner: Good As New Exterior Cleaning

Finalist: Texas Scrubbing Maids

Finalist: Christmas Holiday & Party Decorating Services

Best Dog Services

Winner: Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa

Finalist: Angel of Mercy Animal Cruelty Care-Grissom

Finalist: Tail Waggerz Dog/Cat Daycare & Boarding

Best Real Estate Agents

Winner: Maverick Alliance

Finalist: Carter TX Realty

Finalist: Veteran Home Inspections

Best Insurance Agents

Winner: Nationwide Insurance: Joel Gonzales Agency

Finalist: Maverick Alliance

Finalist: Jorge Sanchez Farmers Insurance

Best in Automotive

Best Car Washes

Winner: The Wash Tub

Finalist: Bee Clean Car Wash

Finalist: Bubble Bath

Best Car Services

Winner: Select One Collision Center

Finalist: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts

Finalist: Honest-1 Auto Care

Best Auto Accessories

Winner: Carquest Auto Parts - Moreno & Sons

Finalist: Alamo Auto Sound & Security

Finalist: Advance Auto Parts on Bandera and Woodlawn

