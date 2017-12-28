Rain or shine, SA300 New Year's Eve celebration to go on as planned

SAN ANTONIO - The Tricentennial New Year’s Eve celebration is just days away, and as San Antionans prepare to ring in the New Year at the free festival, many should also plan to bundle up, as a cold front is set to arrive on Sunday.

On Thursday, officials with the Tricentennial Commission said they are taking appropriate steps to monitor the weather conditions and have made contingency plans to ensure that San Antonio’s Celebrate 300 NYE event will go as planned, rain or shine.

“For the next several days, the Tricentennial Commission, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County will closely monitor the weather to determine the necessary actions to ensure the once-in-a-lifetime celebration is safe and enjoyable for all attendees,” Commission officials said in a press release.



“Modifications have been made to various elements of the event, including the relocation of the Ferris wheel to a firmer, street surface on Alamo Street.”

Despite the possible modifications due to weather, Tricentennial Commission officials said everything else is set to remain the same, such as entrances to the event, VIA Park & Ride and rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations.

The concert lineup will also go unchanged, and families will still enjoy free admission to the festival grounds that feature interactive art, games, music and live theatrical performances.

“The Tricentennial Commission is eager and excited to ring in our commemorative year, and we are all working diligently to plan for inclement weather,” Carlos Contreras, interim executive director of the Tricentennial Commission, said.

“To ensure that Celebrate 300 is an enjoyable experience, everyone should personally prepare for cold and potentially wet weather by wearing the proper outerwear and footwear.”

With just three days left until New Year’s Eve, stick with KSAT-12’s Weather Authority on-air, online and on social media for weather updates.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.