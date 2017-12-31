Here's everything you need to know about the SA300 NYE celebration

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands will ring in the New Year in a free, family-friendly festival in the heart of downtown at Hemisfair. The festival will kick off the start of a year-long celebration of San Antonio's and Bexar County's 300th birthday.

Here's everything you need to know if you plan on attending the festival.

Is it free?

The event is free and open to the public, however, a ticketed, VIP experience is available for purchase for $150 per person until Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

You can buy VIP tickets HERE. The VIP experience includes a covered, red carpet experience with comfort lounge seating including catered food throughout the evening, three beverage tickets per person, a champagne toast and Tricentennial commemorative items. A private restroom will also be available.

What time does everything start?

Gates open at 4 p.m. and will end after the midnight fireworks spectacular. The party will go on, rain or shine. See the schedule below for performance and event times. All of the following performances will take place at Hemisfair.

West Stage

4:15 p.m. Sam Riggs

5:05 p.m. BillyRay Sheppard

5:50 p.m. Mayor Nirenberg delivers brief remarks

6 p.m. Flaco Jimenez Y Su Conjunto

East Stage

6:30 p.m. Presentation of Colors

6:35 p.m. Little Joe Y La Familia

7:45 p.m. The Last Bandoleros

9 p.m. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

10:25 p.m. Mayor Nirenberg and County Judge Wolff deliver brief remarks

10:45 p.m. REO Speedwagon

11:59 p.m. Mayor Nirenberg and family lead the countdown to 2018

Midnight Fireworks Spectacular

The Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair will be transformed into the Tricentennial Garden and show family-friendly movies and have music and theater acts beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting throughout the night.

Will there be food?

Food vendors will be located throughout Alamo Street beginning at 4 p.m.

Who's performing?

Sam Riggs, BillyRay Sheppard, Flaco Jimenez Y Su Conjunto, Little Joe Y La Familia, The Last Bandoleros, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and REO Speedwagon. *Due to a scheduling conflict, Bidi Bidi Banda will perform at a private event at the Hilton Palacio del Rio

Leave these things at home

Please leave weapons, fireworks, bicycles, chairs, ice chests/coolers, oversized bags, glass containers, drones, animals (other than service animals), outside food/beverages/alcohol at home. No smoking will be allowed inside the event.

You can take these things with you

Clear bags are strongly encouraged at this event. Individuals carrying a clear bag will be granted expedited access inside the event grounds.

How do I get there?

VIA Park & Ride special event bus service will be available to the New Year’s Eve event. Read more about VIA Park & Ride routes here.

Ride share drop-off areas include:

Lot on Commerce and IH-37 near the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Alamo Plaza on Houston by the Emily Morgan Hotel

Villita Street between Navarro and St. Mary’s

Taxi stands:

Commerce Street between Bowie and Alamo

Alamo Plaza on Blum near the Menger Hotel

Bike Valet:

Secure bike check-in located on Alamo Street between Cesar Chavez and Nueva.

If you're ringing in #NYE @hemisfair #tricentennial please keep in mind NO bikes are allowed and a couple stations will be shut down. However, there will be stations near there to get you to and from your event! Check out our map and feel free to message or call with questions pic.twitter.com/77XYZSDy7M — San Antonio Bcycle (@bcyclesatx) December 28, 2017

Parking:

Public transportation is encouraged as there will be limited parking available downtown.

A full list of City-owned garages and lots is available HERE. Note that a $5 event rate at all city owned lots and garages will be in place on Dec. 31. Alamodome parking for the event will be free of charge.

Here's a map of your parking and transportation options:

Major street closures you should know about

Two major street closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2018:

Alamo from Cesar Chavez to Market from 6 a.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday

Market from Presa to Bowie, 3 p.m. Sunday - 2 a.m. Monday

There will also be a temporary closure of a portion of the southbound Access road to IH-37 near Cesar Chavez and a portion of Cesar Chavez between 11:30 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. for fireworks fall out.

FREE, FUN & FAMILY FRIENDLY!

Come ring in the New Year and celebrate San Antonio's 300th birthday at Hemisfair tomorrow!



Everything you need to know about the party>> https://t.co/68UCfp1pqd pic.twitter.com/Fisp1Qb6hK — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) December 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.